Where Does Scott Walker Live?

That should be an easy question to answer. Right?

The executive residence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison.

Or maybe not.

He’s got a home in Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. A quick check of his voting records shows that’s his voting address, too. His wife, Tonette, still works at the American Lung Association, located in Brookfield. His official calendar certainly features a slew of “overnight at Tosa residence x93 items and he uses the state plane to fly between Madison and Milwaukee all the time. And don’t forget that Wisconsin taxpayers foot the bill for security there as well. Last year, the Journal Sentinel found that $978,000 in taxpayer funds went to providing security at the Wauwatosa home. The DOA hasn’t returned my call to find out what’s going on with security there now.

I only bring this up because of a protest outside of Walker’s home on Monday night by those concerned about his massive cuts to education.

That’s part of the story.

The rest of the story, the one that has set the walls of the right-wing echo chamber trembling, is that the protest was actually at Walker’s parents’ house. The angry mob of union thugs is so dumb that it was protesting that the wrong house, according to the right wingers.

Now, how did that meme start?

With some simple tweets by Walkers’ college-age sons, like this one:

Right on cue, the right wing went nuts about the protest at grandma and grandpa's house.

Walker, of course, hasn’t really set the record straight. On Fox News’ The Kelly File, with the TV screen emblazoned with “Gov. Walker on Protests at Parents’ Home, x93 Megyn Kelly says to Walker:

“Grandma and grandpa, governor, really? Now your mother and father are being subjected to protesters on the front lawn of their own home? Were they there at the time? x93

“They were, x93 Walker responds.

Later, he says, “Unfortunately, four years ago, they had some experience with this. They were living there since I started as governor, they’ve lived with us--with my parents moved in with us when my kids were still in high school back then so we tried to come home each night… x93

So Walker didn’t really come out with the truth, which is that the protesters actually went to the correct home. His own home, the one he and Tonette bought in 2007, the one he shares with his parents and that state taxpayers provide with security.

The right wing's reaction is all too predictable. They, along with Walker, don't want to discuss the subject of the protests: Walker's terrible education budget. Instead, they'd rather focus on the angry "union thugs," blah blah blah, who are so dumb they can't even protest at the right house. Walker, of course, plays right into it.

Just one more question: Now that the Walker kids are in college, don’t you think the Walkers should officially move into the executive residence and free up some taxpayer money spent on providing security in Wauwatosa? Just a thought.