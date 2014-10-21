SERVE 60 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Fighting Hunger Together

SERVE 60, founded by L. Maxwell McKissick in 2009, is a grassroots initiative designed to increase service and volunteerism in America for at least 60 minutes at a time anytime throughout the year, especially during Daylight Savings Time weekends. The organization, which focuses on five main areas of need (education, literacy and mentorship; health-related issues; renewable energy/environment; hunger relief; and poverty relief/sustainable employment), will be hosting its second annual culinary competition called Serve. Taste. Give. to help fight hunger on Nov. 2. The event, hosted by Kyle Cherek from “Wisconsin Foodie, x93 challenges six Milwaukee chefs to create the best three-course meal in an hour from six of the most needed food items at a food bank, plus one surprise ingredient. Competing chefs include Matthew Kerley from Blue Jacket; Daniel Jacobs from Odd Duck; Paul Zerkel from Goodkind; Dan Van Rite from Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub; Joe Muensch from Story Hill BKC, Blue’s Egg and Maxie’s Southern Comfort; and Cole Ersel from Wolf Peach. All proceeds will go to fund nonprofit programming for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and SERVE 60.

Both nonprofits are always seeking donations and volunteers to help support their programming year round. Check out volunteer and donation opportunities on their websites, serve60.com and feedingamericawi.org. Serve. Taste. Give. will be held from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, at Rail Hall, 131 W. Seeboth St. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit servetastegive.com.