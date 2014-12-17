The Sleighriders Raise Money for Variety—The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin

Thinking it would be fun to gather local musicians and play a holiday show for charity, about a dozen musicians got together in 1982 to play at Teddy’s (now Shank Hall) and The Sleighriders were born. Today, the group is comprised of 40 professional musicians and has been organized for about a decade by Randall Hogan—more famously known as Xeno from Cheap Trick and Bad Boy.

“The idea was to have an event where we could raise money for charity while also having all of us friends come together and play, x93 says Xeno. “Nobody is paid—everything is done by volunteers; the band, crew, sound, light designers, caterers all do this gratis. x93

The show’s proceeds will once again benefit Variety—The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin (12425 Knoll Road, Suite 110, Elm Grove), which serves children with disabilities. According to Gerise LaSpisa, executive director of the Wisconsin chapter, Variety began in 1928 in Pittsburgh, when a baby girl was left abandoned in a movie theater. The man who found her, John Harris, and the Variety Club, a social club created by Harris and 10 additional entertainers, decided to raise funds for her through performances. The Milwaukee chapter was founded in 1935. “The Sleighriders concert is so cool for us because it continues to connect us to where we came from and allows us to honor those who helped children over 80 years ago, x93 LaSpisa says. “And it’s really a phenomenal concert. x93

In the last three years, The Sleighriders have raised about $20,000 for this nonprofit, almost enough to cover the cost of one year’s events. Variety—the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin is always seeking volunteers and donations.

The Sleighriders concert will be held Monday, Dec. 22, at Shank Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., cover is $15 and an auction will be held. For more information about the show, call 414-276-7288, or visit shankhall.com or facebook.com/sleighridersmilwaukee. For more information about Variety, call 262-777-2090 or visit varietywi.org.