In 1991, Sue Kinosian of New Berlin Therapies created a therapy camp available to the children she was treating as well as their siblings. Parents of those children then came together to form the Waukesha nonprofit Team Up! With Families to continue the camp, which is now available to all children ages 4-18 with physical disabilities and their siblings. Pat Carriveau, vice president of Team Up! With Families, said the group saw the need for a camp that serves siblings alongside the family member or members with a disability.

“Our camp is unique because we adapt all activities so that kids of all abilities can enjoy them, x93 she says.

The organization has expanded to also include free programming for children and adults, such as a Park & Play Picnic at Roosevelt Park in Oconomowoc this June and a Pool Party at Hoyt Park pool in Wauwatosa this August. Carriveau states that most participants hail from the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas, though all of the nonprofit’s offerings are available to everyone.

The group also operates Katy’s Kloset, a nonprofit medical equipment lending library for children and adults that offers good, durable used equipment that can be borrowed at no charge. This past year, 5,380 pieces of equipment were borrowed and 4,000 items were donated or returned.

“Katy’s Kloset is serving a great need, saving insurance companies money and keeping valuable equipment from going in landfills, x93 says Carriveau.

Around 2,600 people were served last year by this entirely volunteer-run nonprofit. “Volunteers are the heart of the organization, as we have no paid staff. They are wonderful, caring and all have unique gifts and talents to offer, x93 says Carriveau.

Team Up! With Families and Katy’s Kloset are always in need of volunteers, as well as monetary donations, silent auction items for its upcoming April fundraiser and medical equipment such as wheelchairs, shower chairs and commodes. For more information about attending camp, programming, volunteering or donating, call 262-746-9034 or visit teamupwithfamilies.org.