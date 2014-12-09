Tosa Cares Volunteers

Tosa Cares is a food and clothing pantry in Wauwatosa that serves families in need while also striving to create a sense of community. This nonprofit was organized in 2008 to continue the work of the Tosa For Kids food pantry and is operated solely by volunteers who collect and distribute non-perishable food, personal care items and clothing about seven times a year.

“We try to make our packages for families unique by adding an item we don’t typically have, x93 says Tosa Cares Coordinator Linda Ertel. “For our upcoming January distribution, we are collecting blankets. x93

During distributions, Tosa Cares also tries to have other resources available, such as nurses, voter resources and eye care professionals. This past Thanksgiving, 61 volunteers helped the pantry serve more than 6,000 food items and 2,000 pounds of turkey to about 200 families (typical distributions usually serve between 120-150 families). Throughout 2013, Tosa Cares disseminated more than 42,000 food items and 4,000 pounds of meat.

“Volunteers are the heart of what we do, helping the community partner together to say we care for one another, x93 says Ertel. “It starts with our 11-person hard-working board leading the cause. We also want young people to see they can be a part of the community and what a difference a few hands can make—young people are part of this too. It’s an inspiration to know that if you partner with other people to achieve your dream, a lot can be accomplished. x93

Tosa Cares’ pantry is located in Mt. Zion Lutheran Church at 12012 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa. Additional donation drop-offs include the Suburban YMCA (2420 N. 124th St.), the Wisconsin Athletic Club (8700 Watertown Plank Road) and the City Hall Health Department (7725 W. North Ave.). Suggested donations include winter clothing, personal care items, canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, canned/jarred fruits and cereal. Volunteers are needed to help host food drives throughout the year. For more information about volunteering or donating, email tosacares@gmail.com, call 414-258-0456 ext. 410 or visit tosacares.org.