Founded 15 years ago by Allen Ruppel and incorporated as a nonprofit in 2008, Unity in Motion offers long-term academic and personal mentoring to Milwaukee County youth in fourth grade through college. This volunteer-driven program identifies each youth’s unique needs by evaluating three key indicators of success—family, social and academic development at school, and how free time is spent—and then provides opportunities that allow each student to thrive. Participants meet weekly at All Peoples Church (2600 N. Second St.), where they can take advantage of academic tutoring sessions, community service programs, post-secondary educational planning, nonviolent martial arts classes, dance classes, family social outings and leadership and values programs—all at no financial cost to them. Tuition assistance and post-secondary educational scholarships are also available to participating youth. Unity in Motion students earn color-coded achievement levels as they progress in the program, which helps motivate them and keeps them engaged in bettering themselves through hard work, dedication and perseverance.

“The long-term dedication through thick and thin really separates our volunteers, x93 says Executive Director Ruppel. “They are as committed as the kids and families are and really focus on the quality and long-term commitment of the whole needs of a person. x93

The nonprofit is seeking volunteers interested in doing basic math, English and science tutoring for young kids, as well as monetary donations. For more information about volunteer opportunities or donating, contact Dawn Steffen at dawn@unityinmotion.org or 414-218-9100 or visit unityinmotion.org.