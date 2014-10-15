Veterans For Diversity Volunteers

Originally founded as Vets Do Ask Do Tell in 2008, Veterans For Diversity (2025 S. 107th St., West Allis) is a nonprofit that supports LGBT military personnel and veterans (though no veteran is ever turned away) by offering free programming such as therapeutic social functions, scholarships to supplement education costs, diversity seminars and Reiki classes in partnership with Milwaukee Reiki. In addition, the organization works hard to connect participants to other veterans’ resources and organizations. Veterans For Diversity also has an ancillary nonprofit organization called No Veteran Left Behind, which is a free, two-and-a-half day holistic healing retreat for all veterans, combatant and non-combatant, that focuses on emotional healing practices in a safe, completely confidential environment. During the retreat, which is staffed by fellow veterans and compassionate civilians, service members are able to share their stories without being judged, blamed or shamed.

Veterans For Diversity, which now has regional sites in Indiana and Texas, is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that is always seeking help with retreats, events, fundraising, marketing and more. Individuals and businesses can also become members for an annual tax-deductible fee ($35 or $250, respectively) to help support the organization. For more information about volunteering, donating or programming, call 414-395-6043, email info@veteransfordiversity.us or visit veteransfordiversity.us.