Walker and Schimel Threaten to Sue the EPA

In last week’s State of the State speech, Gov. Scott Walker vowed to join with new Attorney General Brad Schimel to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over proposed rules that would cut carbon dioxide emissions, a major factor in climate change, from coal plants.

The problem, of course, is that the EPA’s rules aren’t final so Walker, eyeing a presidential run as a business-friendly small-government conservative, and Schimel don’t even know what they’re opposing.

“We’re in the phase of the process where we’re giving the EPA feedback about what might work for us, x93 said Ann Sayers, program director of the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters. “So without even seeing the rule Walker has already promised to sue. x93

As it stands now, the EPA would allow states to design their own implementation plans and meet emission targets in a variety of ways, for example by upgrading existing coal plants, promoting green energy or becoming more energy efficient.

The Wisconsin Republicans say that the new rules would hurt Wisconsin’s manufacturers. But the new rules could wind up benefiting the manufacturing sector, Sayers argued.

“Walker’s statement really ignores the fact that these rules provide an opportunity for manufacturers in our state to demonstrate their skills in innovation, x93 Sayers said. “It’s that innovation in the clean energy sector that’s going to propel Wisconsin into a clean energy future. I think there are businesses in the state that are anxious to show off their chops and demonstrate that Wisconsin can do this and get ahead in this economy. x93

And then there’s the moral factor. Unlike Pope Francis, who is concerned about humankind’s contribution to climate change, Walker doesn’t seem to care in the least about how we can clean up our air, water and earth for future generations.

Walker should face facts and realize that cleaning up dirty coal plants is the right thing to do, even if he is running for president by attacking the federal government and appealing to big carbon polluters.