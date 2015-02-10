Warmline Inc. Volunteers

×
Founded in 2000, the nonprofit Warmline Inc. Milwaukee (9455Watertown Plank Road) is a free, non-crisis hotline that offers supportivelistening for those with mental health issues. What makes the phone line uniqueis that all of the staff and volunteer counselors are individuals with mentalillness. The trained peer counselors provide emotional support and helpproblem-solve issues in a caring, non-judgmental manner, and refer callers toadditional resources when appropriate. The goal is to help promote recovery,hope, empowerment and healing to people who are struggling with a mental healthissue. The hotline, 414-777-4729, is open for calls Sunday, Monday, Wednesday,Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-11 p.m. and is available to anyone who isseeking peer-to-peer telephone support. Services are also available in Spanishon Saturday and Sunday evenings from 7-10 p.m. at 414-257-5333.
Warmlineis always seeking individuals who have experienced mental health issues tobecome volunteer peer counselors for the phone lines. Training sessions are available multipletimes a year and those interested can contact the office staff at 414-257-5775.For more information, visit warmline-milwaukee.webs.com.
