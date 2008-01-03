35th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Dear Editor,

On January 22, America will mark the 35th anniversary of the Supreme

Court’s landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. As a graduate student and

one of four women in my family, it has been extremely important for me

to know that Roe v. Wade allows me to make my own decisions.

I am proud to support the values of freedom and privacy this decision

represents–but, after nearly eight years of an anti-choice president, I

must do more than say I am pro-choice. I must vote pro-choice. Many

people think this issue does not apply to them, which could not be

further from the truth. The erosion of our individual rights affects us all.

Elections matter when it comes to protecting a woman’s right to choose.

Six presidential candidates – including Mike Huckabee, John McCain, Mitt

Romney, and Fred Thompson– said they support overturning Roe

altogether. Worse yet, these same politicians not only oppose safe,

legal abortion, but they also oppose improving women’s access to birth

control, which is the best way to help prevent unintended pregnancy and

thus reduce the need for abortion. I am tired of this divisive

hypocrisy, as I am sure we all are.

The vast majority of voters oppose allowing politicians to interfere in

our personal and private decisions. In 2008, we must vote for pro-choice

leaders at all levels of government, from the State Assembly to the

White House. Do not look back when it is too late and wish you had done

more.

Sincerely,

Renee Pasciak

Milwaukee