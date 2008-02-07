Where do I begin?

John McCain has a lock on his party's nomination in part because he supported the "surge" and, Johnny says it is working! Don't you wonder what he is on? I'd like some.

GOP Senator,John Warner, a former hawk said yesterday, "By any fair standard the level of progress to date has fallen below expectations." Take that John McCain. By any "fair standard." And the costs? Gates testified yesterday. He is asking for $685 billion for Defense--$170 billion for the occupation of Iraq and the nutty war in Afghanistan. Cost of these two mistakes? $275,000,000 per day and Gates said, and I'm not making this up, "I have no confidence in that figure." He is not warning that it will be less...that you can take to the bank.

How are things going in the land of Rummy, Wolfie, and Cheney? Well, Cost of war says we have spent $492 billion; 700,000 Iraqis have been killed; almost 4,000 U.S. soldiers killed and 60,000 injured. And for that John McCain deserves the brass ring? Whoa Nelly!

Gates added that Afghanistan is half-again the size of Iraq with 3 million more people. So? Read carefully, Afghanistan is "under-resourced" and you know what that means. More money, more troops, more death. I can hardly wait to hear McCain's take on our "under-resourced" ally.

Dan Bice reports on a lawyer disciplined for using an inmate as a paralegal and claiming his work. Bice missed the rest of the story. The State of Wisconsin reimburses lawyers for public defender work $40 per hour--second lowest in the United States, blue or red. That is a disgrace and the Legislature should act. No, I'm not excusing the disciplined attorney.