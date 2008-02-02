Birthday coming!

Hard to believe but FightingBob.com will celebrate our 5th birthday on February 23. OK, let's get it out of the way. How about a contribution? C'mon. You can do it. We have paid our way by passing the bucket at events, free help, and small contributions.

We are excited to announce that Jim Hightower will be our guest and will help us raise money in Stevens Point, Madison, and Milwaukee in early April. He will help raise money for Bob.com and you will have a chance to buy his new book. He devotes a chapter to the "politics of fun." (You know, Fighting Bob Fest and FB.com.)

Robson: They said the Senate coup to oust Judy Robson as Democratic leader was not about gender. OK, you threw our Person of the Year out for other reasons. But yesterday, as Senate Dems met to announce a new stimulus package, it looked odd. About seven white men, placing a smile on the faces of the highway boys, who also made it clear that nurse Robson was wrong in pushing so hard for a statewide smoking ban. Whoa Nelly! The only smile broader than the highway lobbyists's was on the face of the Tavern League. Now, why the coup?

Super Tuesday is coming.