I disagree with Michael Schumacher’s review of Eric Clapton’s autobiography (“Shufflin’, Not Rockin’,” Dec. 6). The points he makes are selfish, nitpicky and childish. The book has been No. 2 on The New York Times nonfiction list for six weeks. The fact that Clapton survived addiction, bad relations and the death of his son should be a lesson in strength for all of us. The book was very inspirational, to say the least.