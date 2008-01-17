No More Classical Radio Article on Target

The article (No More Classical Radio) appearing in your December 27th issue, touched a nerve.

Obie Yadgar's thoughts and conclusions, are right on target.

I have been a loyal listener since WFMR was broadcast from Wauwatosa, and did not carry very far.Giant strides have been made, including pumping up the wattage output.Programs like Andre Reiu and Jack Black orchestras were and are welcome listening material on PBS televison.Is it possible to acquire rights to broadcast these concerts, on radio?

A metro area, such as Milwaukee is, should not be denied a full range of musical broadcasting, particularly when aired on public broadcasting.

This reminds me of the loss of Metropolitan Opera which, as I recall, was carried for years by WMAQ Chicago on Saturday afternoons.There are plenty of sponsors with large advertising accounts, to even carry Classical Radio, be it on Commercial Radio or PBS network.

Personally, WFMR was always set up on the radio in my automobile, a push of the button and I had wonderful and pleasing to the ear music, instantly.Soothing to my ears and a calming influence on my driving assured that I would arrive at my destination, calm, cool and collected.

These days, my automobile radio is silent.

Do I drive the Freeway... only when necessary.Taking part in a massive display of motoring that resembles the Indy 500, is not worth the risk and certainly not conducive to calm, cool and collected disposition on arrival, anywhere. A review of an old Disney film cartoon, depicts Goofy as a typical husband presiding over his family as most of us do.But, when he leaves for work, he becomes a wild, attacking and roisterous driver behind the wheel.Weaving in, out and through Freeway traffic in fruitless abandon, pursuing and never achieving the head of the line, is his frantic and consuming challange.

Appropriately, I recall the old comic strip, Pogo.... wherein he is confronted with a seemingly impossible problem, exclaims; "we have met the enemy, and he is us!"

My prefrences in Classical Music are principally familiar, themed to waltzes, and emboldened works such as the Russians composed that lift ones spirits and keep the blood moving, without destroying our eardrums.

My dislikes are music that is seemingly without cause and composed for the single purpose of demonstrating each type of instrument.English compositions, for me, are too much brass and triple tonguing of trumpets.Salutes to the Queen, okay... that is expected but, for easy listening, no way.That turns me off, by that I mean my radio.

Another approach to bolster the radio audience would be working in some wonderul music, so well composed for many Hollywood film classics.I would think that would be a new approach to widen a WFMR audience.The introductory music of some of Hollywood's major productions, those which gave us a few bars on all the music in the feature film, would also be of interest.

Frankly, I am thoroughly disgusted with surfing my AM/FM radio for some decent music and finding only LOUD and boisterous SOUNDS, all over the dial.

Bring back WFMR.. with a new format and I am sure that it will attract more than 4900 listeners.More sponsors(contributors), too!

Don L. Leistikow... New Berlin, Wisconsin