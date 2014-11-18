Clean Energy Group Says It Will Sue to Block We Energies’ Solar Rate Hikes

×

A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public ServiceCommission (PSC) for approving new fees for clean energy system owners in WeEnergies’ territory, saying the utility provided no evidence that the new“solar tax x93 on solar-owning homeowners is necessary.

In a nutshell, the PSC is penalizing those trying to lowertheir use of highly polluting fossil fuel by installing solar energy panels,raising rates for residential and small business customers while keeping ratesflat for larger businesses and, most importantly, making sure that We Energieshas an annual rate of profit greater than 10%.

“We Energies got what they wanted and we will sue and win onappeal, x93 Bryan Miller, co-chair of the Alliance for Solar Choice, told the Shepherdon Friday, shortly after the PSC’s 2-1 vote in favor of the new rates. “Thisdecision will not stand. x93

The two Scott Walker-appointed PSC members—chair PhilMontgomery, previously a Republican legislator, and Ellen Nowak, a formerschool voucher lobbyist—supported We Energies’ rate hikes, balking only at themonopoly utility’s attempt to ban solar system leases through its rate request.They both said the matter was best left to the state Legislature.

The solar lease issue seemed to be the only area of agreementthe Republican commissioners shared with Eric Callisto, appointed to the PSC in2008 by Jim Doyle, a Democrat.

Callisto consistently voted against the various rateincreases We Energies sought to impose on its customers. His term is scheduledto end in March 2015, when Walker will be able to appoint a new commissionerand the PSC will be completely captured by his allies.

The GOP-dominated PSC voted on Friday to:

■ Raisethe fixed charges on all We Energies’ residential customers’ monthly bills from$9 to $16

■ Increase rates for residential and small business customers 2.5% over the nexttwo years

■ Keepthe rates paid by businesses flat, with less than 1% increase over the next twoyears

■ Imposenew fees on homeowners with solar systems

■ Guarantee We Energies a 10.2% profit in 2015 and 2016

In a separate case decided earlier this month, thePSC had agreed to increase the fixed rates of electricity customers of theGreen Bay-based Wisconsin Public Service Corp. (WPS) from $10.40 to $19. WPShadn’t sought to impose new fees on solar owners, however. The Madison-based Madison Gas & Electric (MG&E) has alsorequested to increase its fixed rates, from $10.50 to $19 per month, withoutcreating a new solar tax. The PSC is expected to decide on that case in thenext few weeks.

The overall impact of the PSC’s votes will increase themonthly bills of residents who use little electricity, whether they use solarenergy or not, while giving a pass to heavy energy users and businesses.

“In general, this PSC is not at all friendly to frugal usersof electricity, x93 said Michael Vickerman, program and policy director of RENEWWisconsin. “The very lowest users will be the ones seeing the highest increasesfrom the rate redesign. The two commissioners who supported the rate redesigndidn’t display the least bit of empathy for how this might affect the customerswho [use little energy] because that’s how they can make ends meet. x93

New Clean Energy Penalties