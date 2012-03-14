Community Groups Push for Milwaukee Jobs Act

by

&quot;Willie: Do the Right Thing&quot; read one sign held aloft at a &quot;people's public hearing&quot; convened by the Milwaukee Jobs Act Coalition in the City Hall rotunda last Friday.<br /><br />The crowd gathered to support the Milwaukee Jobs Act, which apparently had been set to be introduced in the Milwaukee Common Council last week but was held back.<br /><br />More than 200 coalition members called on Common Council President Willie Hines to call a special session of the council and &quot;draft, introduce and pass&quot; the legislation.<br /><br />Only two council members&mdash;Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Tony Zielinski&mdash;appeared at the event to support the legislation. Members of the community&mdash;including labor, community and faith leaders as well as unemployed workers and students&mdash;took the place of the 13 absent council members.<br /><br />&quot;I'm glad that you are holding us accountable,&quot; Coggs said.<br /><br />Those who spoke at the hearing criticized members of the council who were waiting until after the April 3 general election to introduce the bill, saying that Milwaukee's job crisis demands urgent action.<br /><br />The most recent figures from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Center for Economic Development show that African-American male joblessness is at a record high. A recent Public Policy Forum report concluded that the city lacks a unified economic development strategy. The Milwaukee Jobs Act would help to fix those problems, supporters said.<br /><br />&quot;We don't have another three weeks [to wait] to pass a Milwaukee Jobs Act,&quot; said Jennifer Epps-Addison, the economic justice program director at Citizen Action of Wisconsin, one of 23 groups that make up the pro-jobs coalition. Other members include Voces de la Frontera, Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) and 9to5.<br /><br />After the public hearing, Milwaukee Area Labor Council leader Sheila Cochran and attendees delivered petitions to Hines' office asking him to support the Milwaukee Jobs Act.<span style="letter-spacing: -0.05pt;"><br /><br />Hines told the </span><em><span style="letter-spacing: -0.05pt;">Shepherd </span></em><span style="letter-spacing: -0.05pt;">on Tuesday that he does not chair the relevant committee but that he was prepared to move the legislation forward, although that may not be as quickly as some would like.<br /><br /></span> <p> </p> <p align="center" style="text-align: center;"><strong>Using City Tools to Create Jobs<br /><br /></strong></p> <p>The Milwaukee Jobs Act has been in the works for seven months and the subject of two major community meetings, including one attended by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Hines.<br /><br />Coalition representatives had been working with Common Council members, most notably Coggs, Alderman Robert Bauman and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, on developing the legislative package.<br /><br />The Milwaukee Jobs Act's main provisions would:<br /><br /></p> <ul> <li>Increase transparency and accountability by developing job-creation and labor standards for projects that utilize tax breaks or direct public subsidies, and implementing &quot;claw back&quot; provisions that require companies that receive investment or tax breaks to return the money if they fail to meet those standards.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>Establish standards for responsible banking and require biennial public review of community reinvestment performance.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>Maintain foreclosed and distressed properties by employing neighborhood residents and creating a consistent and transparent process for awarding contracts to maintain these properties so that wages and standards are not undercut.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>Give preferential consideration to contractors that allow workers to earn paid sick leave and have access to affordable health care and contractors that are woman- or minority-owned or qualify as a small business.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>Expand the &quot;Earn and Learn&quot; youth employment program from summer jobs to year-round jobs.</li> </ul> <p>Taken together, coalition members say the Milwaukee Jobs Act would use the tools at the city's disposal to spur the creation of family-supporting jobs that employ city residents.<br /><br /></p> <p> </p> <p align="center" style="text-align: center;"><strong>Biddle: 'What Are We Waiting For?'<br /><br /></strong></p> <p>The Milwaukee Jobs Act is seen as the first phase of a broader job-creation agenda. Coalition members were told that the act would be introduced in the Common Council last week, Robert Kraig, executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, told the <em>Shepherd</em>.<br /><br />When that failed to materialize, the people's public hearing was called.<br /><br />Zielinski told the crowd that the withheld bill was due to a &quot;communication problem.&quot;<br /><br />&quot;We're going to get this legislation passed,&quot; he said.<br /><br />Lyle Balistreri, president of the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council, spoke in the place of his alderman, Michael Murphy.<br /><br />He said that there's been double-digit unemployment in construction for two years and his union members want to go back to work.<br /><br />&quot;But I don't see a whole lot going on in this city in support of jobs,&quot; Balistreri said.<br /><br />Although the hearing wasn't a political event, a few candidates for Milwaukee Common Council attended to support the Milwaukee Jobs Act.<br /><br />Milwaukee County Supervisor Eyon Biddle, who's running against Hines on the April 3 ballot, was present. He was clearly frustrated with the status quo, saying that the establishment had let down the city's youth, who were turning to crime instead of finding jobs.<br /><br />&quot;The fact that we don't have a Milwaukee Jobs Act ready to go, right now, with 55% black male joblessness, in the fourth-poorest city&mdash;what are we waiting for?&quot; Biddle said. &quot;Why hasn't this been done years ago?&quot;<br /><br />Pam Fendt, marketing representative for Laborers' Great Lakes Region Organizing Committee, criticized the city's request for bids on projects to rehabilitate foreclosed properties.<br /><br />She drew a contrast between the wages of a Common Council member, about $35 per hour, with the city's request for bids for construction jobs that pay $9.18 an hour and lack benefits and paid sick days. <br /><br />The information was greeted with loud boos.</p>