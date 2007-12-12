Congo Project Shows True Dedication and Determination

I have known Gay Reinartz for 10 years now and I am always in awe of her commitment to conservation and the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo (“Dispatches from the Congo,” Dec. 6). Little did I know when I first met Gay in Kinshasa I would be forging a lifelong friendship. Now that I am living in Washington, D.C., colleagues and friends share my anticipation for these diaries from the Salonga. I wonder if very many people reading these journals truly understand the determination and fortitude necessary to make these trips possible and productive. Supporters of environmental studies and conservation should be lined up to acknowledge her accomplishments. There is a large group of us in Washington who are hanging on her every word!