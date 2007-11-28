Consider the Many Reasons for Mass Transit

Finally, an article about the need to develop public transportation along with rebuilding and expanding freeways (“Freeway Plans Become Urgent” by Dennis A. Shook, Nov. 22). People always cite the need for buses for people who do not have carsa good and important consideration. But how about people who have cars but who could use public transportation instead, reducing carbon emissions, easing traffic and prolonging the life of roadways? And what about seniors who have been or may still be drivers but who could maintain their independence as they age by using buses to get around town. We must address the transportation needs of our community in a more balanced way.­