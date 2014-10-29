We encourage Shepherd readers to cast a ballot for Dave Sartori for state treasurer. Sartori, a Cudahy resident, is a Vietnam veteran, former probation/parole agent and a very active community volunteer. He is serious about upholding the duties of state treasurer, an office that his opponent—as well as Republican and tea party legislators—wants to eliminate. But Sartori understands that the state treasurer provides another level of oversight and should therefore remain an independently elected constitutional officer who is beholden to no one but the voters. Sartori opposes the outsourcing of the treasurer’s duties to other agencies, which are headed by political appointees. Sartori would stand up for the independence of this office. Instead of supporting Republican efforts to downsize government so that unelected political appointees can get their hands on state assets, please vote for Dave Sartori for state treasurer and stand up for the kind of good government for which Wisconsin led the nation.