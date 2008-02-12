We Had Fun

Last night 250 supporters of Barack Obama came to the progressive party at Madison's Majestic Theatre. They gave more than $6,000; heard and danced to great music from VO5, and, had fun! Peg Lautenslager started the program and she warmed up the joint for John Nichols, Joe Parisi and the star of the evening, Congresswoman Gwen Moore. Gwen was on fire.

While some of us thought the arrival of Obama tonight would kill the event at the Majestic, it did the opposite.

Great organizing job by Vicky Selkowe. In Jim Hightower's new book he accuses the Bob Fest crowd of having fun. As he says, we "put the party back into the Party." Guilty as charged!

Primaries: D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Think about it. Maryland, one of the hard nuts to crack in the Civil Rights movement, will probably vote for a black man for president of the U.S. Amazing! Obama will appear tonight in Madison as the results in those three primaries come in. Should be a fun night.