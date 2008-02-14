I have some positive and some not so positive

feedback from the latest issue.

I am glad to see that Hillary is not being highly

supported. And it was nice to see that McCain wasn't given the

thumbs up either. I need not talk about either of

them because they do themselves in just by

speaking.

Not that I have anything against Mr. Obama, I was

pretty disturbed to see, or NOT to see, anything

about Mr. Ron Paul.

As I read through the Liberty section, I was

thinking... the man who stands up most for the

people's liberty is not mentioned once in this

paper. Ron has fought to preserve the Bill of

Rights and Constitution for so long. Obama was just

starting his experimentations with alchohol and

marijuana. Research it. Ron has been talking

about our liberties and economic downfall since the

70's/early 80's.

Ron Paul would be the best president that we would

of have for a very long time. His personal

character is perfect. He has experience. His plan

is the most sound and solid. And he speaks the

truth! Obama might make a decent vice president

under him.

I don't want to hear that Ron doesn't have a

chance. If the media wouldn't blacklist him, he

would be killing the competition just like he does

during the debates. Ron is actually winning

because he continues to grow regardless of the lack

of media attention. That is because the people love

him and his message.

Your paper mentioned that Obama wasn't receiving

the fair amount of attention as Hillary. He gets a

lot more of a chance than Ron Paul does.

I don't believe Obama can change much of anything.

He is a great speaker, but he is too much in with

the crowd to convince me otherwise.

Ron offers REAL CHANGE and has never taken money

from special interest corporations.

Two weeks back there was a Ron Paul ad in your

paper. I contributed greatly to the cost of that.

If Obama is for the people, then why don't I see

ads for him paid for by the people?

Ron gets more donations from members of the

military and average hard working Americans than

any other candidate. Print that!

Ron's campaign doesn't say "Hope for America" for

nothing.

Maybe you will take a closer look and see why many

people are joining the new American r3VOLution!

thanks for reading. take care.

Rich Hessil