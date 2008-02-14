Grant Langley will debate Pedro Colon

Dear Editor,
Contrary to your article published on the "News in Review: Expresso" page
in the Feb. 14, 2008 issue of the Shepherd Express, Grant Langley has
agreed to debate Pedro Colon at the Candidate Debate sponsored by the
Capitol West Neighborhood Association (CWNA) and the Sherman Park
Community Association (SPCA). This Debate between the candidates for
City Attorney is scheduled to take place at 6:30pm on Thursday, March 13
at Albright United Methodist Church, 5555 W. Capitol Drive (entrance to
parking lot and Church is behind the Church off Melvina St.).
Perhaps you could publish this fact to indicate to your readers that Mr.
Langley has agreed to at least one Debate which is free and open to the
public.
Sincerely,
Kathy Grothe, Secretary
Capitol West Neighborhood Association