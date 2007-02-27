I've always enjoyed the Shepherd Express, because their norm is a difference of opinion. And I have found that- opinion- not always popular, but printing the whole truth! Feb. 21st edition page 16. Turning a tragedy into Profits:( Eric Thompson, of Green Bay, who operates the online gun shop TGSCOM Inc.,sold gunsto two mass murderers, the) etc.

Steven Kazmierczak bought 2 magazines & a holster thru www.topglock.com. NOT - guns or a gun. Let's not join the rest of the Milw. media with lies & half truths!