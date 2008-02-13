Hamilton Should Be Re-elected in the First District

Ashanti Hamilton, the First District representative on the Milwaukee Common Council, should be elected to a second term. Hamilton has shown much promise while serving as alderman and we believe that he should be returned to office to build on his initial record.

In the past four years, Hamilton has shown that he is a thoughtful representative of this North Side district. He has impressed us with his substantive contributions to policy debates and his willingness to question potential legislation from all angles. Instead of trying to grab headlines, he is taking a long-term, reasoned approach to solving problems.

Hamilton believes that steady employment will naturally help to reduce crime and improve living conditions in this district and around the city. Under Hamilton’s watch, the North 30th Street industrial corridor has been reinvigorated after years of decline, and new commercial developments promise to bring family-sustaining jobs to the district. As a member of the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee, as well as the Community and Economic Development Committee, Hamilton has a voice in how the city grows its economy. He is also a member of the Public Safety Committee, so he has firsthand knowledge of the impact of crime on the city.

While he does face some serious challengers, we believe that residents of the First District would be best served by returning Ashanti Hamilton to the Milwaukee Common Council.