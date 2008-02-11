Dear Shepherd Express,

I am disheartened that more congressfolk are not calling for the impeachment of this President and Vice President.This is not a partisan problem -- In fact, the situation is so dire that Republican Bruce Fein who served in President Reagan's Justice Department is pleading for it too.It is a tool that our founders mentioned six times in their Constitution if abuse of power was taking place.

Among the charges to be investigated are instituting torture and rendition, unlawful no-bid contracts to political friends, illegal spying on citizens, suspending habeas corpus, politically motivated prosecutions, manipulating intelligence, openly threatening aggression against Iran, and ignoring subpoenas and obstructing justice.

Do we accept these practices from our elected leaders?Do we wish these "powers" to continue with the next administration?Dennis Kucinich said to Congress, "If impeachment is off the table, truth is off the table and if truth is off the table then this body is living a lie."Nixon's impeachment only took three months.It is the right thing to do and that is all that matters.Each of us must urge the Judiciary Committee to protect our political system, and an impeachment investigation is the only way to do it.

Kristin Krienbring