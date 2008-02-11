Hello!

Superbly written and reported story on these cover-ups in Milwaukee by the church of this priests! Thanks for always giving us intriguing and provocative stories and angles on such topics! It's just amazing what is going on in this archdiocese! Utterly disgusting people! You always do such a wonderful job!

Best to the writer of this article and the paper!

Marshal Pierce

Milwaukee

P.S. Plus, I loved the story on the former Marquette coach who stood up to the church and the former Wisconsin bishop in St. Louis, Raymond Burke! Great story! Thanks again!! Bravo!