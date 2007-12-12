Thank you, thank you for reporting on the importance of buying locally (“Shop Smart” by Evan Rytlewski, Nov. 29). We are in the jewelry business and have seen a great decline of personal jewelers over the past 10 years. The level of expertise and integrity that you find in a small business cannot be replaced. We look forward to joining “Our Milwaukee” and thank you for bringing this important issue to the public. If we want to keep dollars in Milwaukee and help the economy grow, we need to shop local.