The listing ship

Read the following comments on so-called Super delegates. The first from Barack Obama, winner of Nebraska, Louisiana, and Washington state yesterday. He believes delegates should follow the will of the voters.Howard Wolfson, communications director for Hillary Clinton responded, "It should be whoever [sic] they think would be the best president." Go ahead, Howard, finish the thought--experience trumps all things including the will of the people.

Behind the move to seat Florida delegates, despite the rules, not to mention Michigan, where only Hillary's name appeared on the ballot, is Harold Ickes, the general of the no-holds-barred Clinton race in 1992. One thing seems clear. Hillary is Bill, Bill is Ickes, Ickes is Carville. Win or take them down with you!

Here is the disaster unfolding before Howard Dean's eyes. Yes, the Howard Dean Ickes and the DLC torpedoed in 2000. The "reformer" and now chair of an evaporating Party that is setting itself up for defeat. If so-called Super Delegates snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Clinton, John McCain is the next president and Mike Huckabee the VP. Yikes!

What to do? Wisconsin must take the lead or renounce Bob LaFollette's legacy. Yes, Super Delegates must pledge to follow the results of the primary on the 19th. Must. Dave Obey is a Super Delegate. His book is entitled "Raising Hell for Justice." Paul Wellstone often said he was the "democratic wing of the Democratic Party." As are most of you. Memo to Obey--time to raise hell for democracy.

We should call on the Super Delegates in Wisconsin, (and it is hard to find out their names. Here are some: Steve Kagan, UW senior Awais Khaleel, Tammy Baldwin, Russ Feingold, Herb Kohl, Joe Wineke, Ron Kind, Gwyn Moore) to pledge to support the winner of our primary come hell or high water.

If Harold Ickes and the DLC hand the nomination to Hillary Clinton despite the popular vote, "turn out the lights the party's over."