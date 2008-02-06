What a night!

I'm not objective. FightingBob.com won't endorse, of course, but on a personal level, I support Barack. But whether you agree or you prefer Hillary, it was a hell of a night for Democrats. She won the popular vote by about 30,000; he won 14 states; she won California, he won New Mexico, Missouri, North Dakota, Colorado. Had he won California, it would be all over but the shouting.

The good news--both were civil; we have a real choice; it looks like a united Party will face a divided GOP. (Gotta admit--I get goose bumps thinking what Obama could do for this country.)

Watch our Great Lakes, please. While were commenting on the results, a little noticed Court of Appeals decision in Atlanta held that Georgia may not take more water from the Atlanta-area reservoir. Florida and Alabama brought the suit to undo an agreement between Georgia and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The primary reason was that Congress had not approved. The NYT quoted the governor of Alabama saying this is "the most consequential legal ruling in the 18-year history of the water war, and one of the most important in the history of Alabama." He seems happy.

I am not as happy. This means the prospect of Atlanta running out of water could happen sooner and Wisconsin still has not enacted the Great Lakes Compact. Georgia will look at Lake Michigan and ask us to share. Brace yourself. Message to Legislature: Get moving.

One other sour note--The Duluth-to-Wausau extension cord has been completed. Price--$440 million. JS reports that executives from ATC and WPS and the PSC participated in a ceremony to announce the completion. One can assume they enjoyed a toast or two at a local Club while the rate payers waited outside in the snow.