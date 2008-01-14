Oh My God!

Bush The Delusional is trying desperately to gather support for an attack on Iran before he and Cheney move to Dubai. Here is what he said, as reported in the NYT, "Iran's actions threaten the security of nations everywhere. So, the U.S. is strengthening our long-standing security commitments with our friends in the gulf and [get this], rallying our friends around the world to control the danger [not defined] before it is too late." And how are our pals in the gulf region really dealing with Iran? "In recent months the gulf states have shown signs of reaching out to Iran." Ouch, W. He goes to Israel, brags that his motorcade had no problems at the check points; announces he will get a peace treaty before he leaves office; threatens to blow up Iran and all this with worldwide support. Someone better check his meds.

Race and gender: Too good to be true that prejudice would hide its ugly head until after November, but the Clinton and Obama people are raising the issues of her gender and insensitivity on race and his insensitivity on gender. The swift-boaters are drooling. I ask again. Has anyone seen Howard Dean?