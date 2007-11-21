Please Help Preserve Milwaukee

Milwaukee has become an easy target for the new-age money-changers that have disregarded the remaining historic cityscape to make a fast fortune on the backs of its caring preservationists. Where are the Lyle Oberwises of today’s Milwaukee? Are they in our historic City Hall? In our buildings of past opulence? Or could they be on the benches of our courts, hugging their pride? I think not. It is time to look toward our historic roots and preserve them for future generations both locally and globally. Milwaukee is fast becoming a dumping ground for fast money, government corruption and, in the end, the destruction of what once was a skyline of historic proportions.

via www.shepherd-express.com