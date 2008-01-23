Presidential food fight; Great Lakes; Vietnam

Maureen Dowd has the credentials to question Hillary's dependence on President Bill Clinton,

and today she does. "It's odd that the first woman with a shot at becoming president is so openly dependent on her husband to drag her over the finish line."

The NY Post calls them the "two-headed monster" and NPR referred to him as an "attack dog." Dowd informs that Newsweek learned that Ted Kennedy and Rahm Emanuel have "heatedly" told Bill Clinton to stop attacking Obama. The message won't get through. I smell James Carville in the battle. "Take no prisoners!"

Dowd writes, "Bill has merged with his wife totally talking about "we" and "us." I think they have decided they would rather sink Obama than worry about the impact next November. Dangerous stuff.

Want a better understanding of the danger posed by Huckabee? Read Stanley Kutler'e superb article.

In 1973, this day, Nixon announced agreement to end the ?Vietnam war. Hope springs eternal.

A poll shows 80% of Badgers support the Great Lakes Compact. Time for the governor to push hard.