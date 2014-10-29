Re-elect Dan Riemer in Assembly District 7

Democrat Dan Riemer has certainly earned the vote of the residents in Assembly District 7 on the southwestern side of Milwaukee, as well as parts of West Milwaukee and West Allis. Riemer is finishing his first term in office and shows much promise as a legislator. In the Assembly, Riemer co-sponsored the Higher Ed, Lower Debt bill, which would allow Wisconsinites to refinance their student loans at a lower rate and write a portion of their payments off as a state tax deduction. Unfortunately, Republicans blocked this bill but it is a solid solution to the student loan crisis that affects 753,000 Wisconsinites. We hope it comes up for a vote in the next session. Overall, Riemer is a champion of working families, our public schools, marriage equality and the environment. Riemer should be sent back to the Assembly so that he can continue to work on the important issues that face his constituents.