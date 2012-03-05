Romney's Budget-Balancing for Dummies

Seeking applause from a right-wing audience in Michigan, Mitt Romney vowed: "I will cut spending, I will cap spending, and I will finally balance the budget," saying that he would end federal funding for all the usual Republican budgetary scapegoatsthe Public Broadcasting Service, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. He has said much the same thing many times in recent months, hoping to woo the tea party extremists who keep rejecting his candidacy.<br /><br />But Romney must think these "conservatives" very stupid if he's promising to balance the federal budget by eliminating nominal amounts spent on the nation's cultural programs. And he must think they're even dumber if they believe he can do that while delivering the massive tax cuts and defense increases he has also promised. As a former corporate investor and state governor, he certainly knows that his numbers just don't work.<br /><br />Or at least not in the foreseeable future, as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget explained in a study of Romney's latest tax plan. Rather than bring the budget into balance, as Romney has repeatedly promised, his plan would substantially increase the national debt over the coming decade by reducing taxes on people like Romney himselfthe wealthiest 1%.<br /><br />"Estimated roughly, ignoring interactions and microdynamic effects, we find that without offsets Gov. Romney's plan on the whole would increase the debt by about $2.6 trillion," according to the nonpartisan committee. The roughness of that estimate was unavoidable because Romney's plan leaves out most of the vital detailssuch as which tax loopholes he would close and which vital programs and entitlements he would cut. It is full of tax cuts pleasing to gullible Republican audiences, but not much else.<br /><br /> <p> </p> <p align="center" style="text-align: center;"><strong>Additional Billions for the Pentagon<br /><br /></strong></p> <p>So far, the hints that Romney has offered about proposed changes to the budget would increase rather than reduce deficits. Aside from his tax cutswhich represent an even bigger orgy of irresponsibility than the George W. Bush cutsRomney often insists that he will substantially increase rather than reduce the defense budget, raising the total spent as a percentage of gross domestic product from 3.8% to 4%. That doesn't sound like much until someone does the math, which results in an additional $40 billion or so annually. Again, there are few substantive details so far, except his promise to build another 15 Navy warships annually, at a cost of roughly $21 billion alone.<br /><br />Eventually all the unbridled spending that Romney wants to enact on tax breaks for his rich donors and yet more Pentagon waste will add up to real moneyunlike the cuts he has loudly aimed at the country's cultural programs. Total annual spending on the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcastingall hated by "conservatives" who behave like vandals intent on sacking the national heritageamounts to about $700 million, with an "m."<br /><br />In a national budget of nearly $4 trillion, with a "t," $700 million is a truly meaningless amount, representing some miniscule fraction of military cost overruns. And Romneyour new Spartan leader who avoided the draft in Francesurely knows that, too.<br /><br />So why does he talk about those cuts and avoid discussing the real tax increases and spending reductions that would be required to balance the budget? He seems to think that his tea party audiences can't do simple arithmetic. He may well be right.<em><br /><br />© 2012 Creators.com</em></p>