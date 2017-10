I’m responding to this quote from EarthTalk: “The remaining Republicans (Rudy Giuliani, Fred Thompson and Ron Paul) have, at best, been noncommittal on climate change and environmental issues in general.”

I’m not sure if you are aware, but Dr. Paul has an entire issue page devoted to the environment on his Web site: www.ronpaul2008.com/issues/environment/.

Thank you very much!

Heather LaBonte