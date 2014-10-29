Send Democrats to Congress

Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect Wisconsin Democrats to Congress so that they can advocate for issues that are important to Shepherd readers, such as environmental protections, immigration reform and careful spending of our tax dollars. Fortunately, we have a good field of candidates to choose from.

In Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, Rob Zerban has our full support. This is Zerban’s second attempt to defeat longtime Rep. Paul Ryan, the tea party Janesville Republican. Zerban’s positions on the issues are much closer to the true needs of this district than Rep. Ryan’s. Zerban is an entrepreneur and successful business owner who understands the importance of smart budgets, fair wages and benefits, and investing in success. Zerban will bring a common-sense approach to these issues while serving in Congress. Ryan, on the other hand, is more interested in unrealistic, ideological debates that deliver absolutely nothing for his constituents but raise his national profile. We ask you to vote for Rob Zerban and you’ll vote for a true public servant who cares about this district.

In the Fourth Congressional District, we recommend re-electing Gwen Moore. Moore always has the pulse of our community and is a tireless advocate for Milwaukee’s poorest citizens, as well as women, minorities, veterans, students and others who are vulnerable to the GOP’s budget cuts and punitive policies. Please send Gwen Moore back to Congress.

Wauwatosan Chris Rockwood is the best candidate to represent the Fifth Congressional District, which has been held for decades by Republican Jim Sensenbrenner. Rockwood is a progressive Democrat who feels that Sensenbrenner is out of touch with the district, even though it is a very Republican district, and is only interested in enhancing his own power. We agree: It’s time for Sensenbrenner to go and Rockwood would be a huge improvement in Congress.

In District Six, Winnebago County Executive Mark Harris is vastly superior to his GOP challenger, ultra-right-wing state Sen. Glenn Grothman. Harris has served ably as county executive and is fiscally conservative but understands that we need to invest in the common good. We trust him to do the right thing in Congress. Grothman, on the other hand, is a total embarrassment. Grothman would only push the most conservative causes in Congress, and he’d do so in a way that would bring shame upon his constituents. Remember—Grothman doesn’t think that money is as important to women as it is to men, believes that single parenthood is a cause of child abuse and wants to end the requirement that workers get at least one day off per week. Do you really want someone with such fringe views to represent you in Congress? Vote for Mark Harris instead. He’s the clear choice in District Six.