Yesterday I asked Howard Dean, "Which side are you on?" And, later in the day, we got his response: Howard Dean, once the hope of Democratic rebels, joined CNBC in appealing the court decision that enjoined CNBC to include Dennis Kucinich in the Nevada debate.

Dean and corporate media won, we lost, and CNBC hosted the most boring two hours of programming imaginable. Would the listless, careful discussion called a "debate" have been more interesting with Dennis participating? Is the Pope Catholic? as we used to ask.

The message from the top three: "We love and respect each other, we are happy to get Dennis off the stage, we don't mind if CNBC determines who is viable, race and gender? If those subjects came up, it must have been by out-of-control staff!" C'mon.

With the economy in the dumper, CNBC continues in the grand tradition of seeking negatives and not bringing out real policy differences that would help educate the voters. Wake up Howard! There has been an extraordinary rendition of your party.

The Daily Show came on right after Vegas. George Bush was shown talking to less-than-enthused American troops. He said, and I'm not kidding, "When history was written...the final page will say..." Oh 'ma god. He is our president. Calvin Trillin wrote in the Nation, "A Lame Duck President During the Primaries":

"The talk's of change, of promise that We'll see a new day dawn. And there sits Bush, irrelevant-- Forgotten but not gone."

When history is written it will explain that four Wisconsin soldiers have been killed in less than two weeks; nearly 4,000 U.S. soldiers overall. Sure the surge is working.

Citigroup lost $10 billion in the 4th quarter. Whose in charge? Don Rumsfeld?