Silly Stuff

NYT reports that Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul, is number three in wealth, behind Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. And, he isn't happy about it. Yes, he has $19 billion dollars but he wants to be #1. He gives generously to the Republican Party. Think he might have some influence? Think it's time for a return of progressive income taxe? If Mr Adelson paid, say a modest $5 billion to the common good, could he still afford a nice dinner out? Moyers is right--they have won.

Rudy Giuliani beat something in Michigan. Yes indeed. He edged out uncommitted. Way to go 9/11, 9/11,/9/11 Rudy.

How about Huckabee? Change the Constitution to meet god's standards (oops! God's) standards "easier than changing God's standards" to fit our Constitution. Whoa Nelly!

Could someone stop these "debates" and bring back the League of Women Voters? Please. Or Robin Williams instead of Tim Russert?