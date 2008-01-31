Strange happenings

Like you, I was surprised that John Edwards dropped out. He had promised to stay in until the Convention. (Reminds me of John Kerry's promise not to concede until all doubts had been resolved. Oh well.)

Now it is a clear choice between two people who are not as progressive as Edwards, but I think it is an easy choice. Barack Obama offers this country an opportunity to deal head-on with racism in America. It is about the future. Can he win? Yes.

The Republicans lost Mr. nine-eleven-there-is-a-terrorist-under-your-bed Giuliani. Whoopee! I think he is dangerous and apparently voters in New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina and Florida did as well. Bye-bye Rudy.

Feingold's silence: Russ Feingold, once told by Hillary Clinton to "get into the real world" when he was making an effort to get soft money out of politics, won't make a choice. Not now, not before the Wisconsin primary, not after he votes, if he votes, in the primary, not before the convention. He wasn't so shy in vigorously and inexplicably attacking John Edwards but now he says his "super-dooper" delegate status should keep him mum. Why? For my money he ought to attack the idea of 800 "super delegates". If anything is undemocratic, it is the idea of "super delegates" who are not subject to any voters.

Why do the Democrats have "super-doopers"? To make sure another George McGovern grass-roots candidate won't happen again.

While refusing to endorse Barack or Hillary, Russ sounded like a p.r. person for John McCain. He told Craig Gilbert of JS, "You know, I mean, I hear people in Wisconsin say frequently, even Democrats and independents, saying,'You know, I really kind of like John McCain." Thanks Russ. Oh, yes, herb Kohl is also neutral.