Support Charlie Fox for Milwaukee County Supervisor

Milwaukee County government is in a state of upheaval right now, thanks to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14, which greatly diminished the role of the Milwaukee County board in providing the necessary checks and balances over the executive branch. A strong system of checks and balances protects taxpayers very effectively at both the state and federal government levels—but no longer in Milwaukee County. These checks and balances are there for a reason so the executive and, in this case, the county executive can’t do corrupt things like sell off county assets to wealthy friends. Charlie Fox is someone who will stand up to Abele and hold him accountable to the general public and not just take care of his wealthy friends.

Act 14’s impact is starting to be felt this year. Abele’s proposed 2015 budget is less transparent than previous county executives’ budgets; backroom deals are being hatched to sell off valuable county land on the lakefront; and his administration is offering little information to the public about everyday matters of county government.

The true impact of Act 14 will come to fruition in 2016, when supervisors will see a drastic pay cut and will become “part-time x93 public servants. At least half of the board is expected to leave in the next election cycle, since few can support themselves on a part-time salary—with no benefits—but be expected to serve more than 54,000 constituents—about the same number of constituents that city aldermen and state representatives serve.

One supervisor who has already moved on to greener pastures is Russell Stamper II, who was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council this spring. His District 5 is the open seat that Charlie Fox is hoping to fill on Nov. 4. This is an L-shaped gerrymandered district that includes some of Milwaukee’s poorest and more affluent neighborhoods. Its supervisor will have to bridge these disparate constituencies and find common ground.

We are supporting Charlie Fox for District 5 on the Milwaukee County board. Fox is a longtime advisor and community activist who knows and has worked with just about everybody in this district. That’s key, since District 5 includes county assets that are in Abele’s crosshairs right now: City Campus on the West Side and the Transit Center and O’Donnell Park on the lakefront. We believe that Fox can best represent not only his constituents but all Milwaukee County taxpayers in their efforts to keep Abele from giving our county assets to his friends through sweetheart deals.

We also think that Fox will commit himself fully to his supervisory duties. He isn’t angling for higher office and therefore won’t use this position as a temporary stepping stone. Fox will provide this district with stable representation when the board as a whole will undergo high turnover.

We are asking Shepherd readers to support Charlie Fox on Nov. 4.