Support John Weishan in Assembly District 15

John Weishan is a longtime Milwaukee County supervisor who is seeking to utilize that experience in the state Assembly. District 15 encompasses the western suburbs of Milwaukee County and a large slice of Waukesha County and has been represented by tea party Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, who is a huge supporter of voucher schools and an opponent of clean, transparent government. Weishan, a progressive Democrat and a former Marine, is starkly different. He opposes vouchers, wants to make the tax structure more fair for working families, supports expanding BadgerCare and increasing the minimum wage, and would like to reform the Public Service Commission (PSC) so that consumers’ interests would be truly represented when monopoly utilities propose an outrageous rate hike. We think Weishan is the better choice in this district.