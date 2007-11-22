Support Your Local Coffeehouse

I just want to point out that both Alterra and Stone Creek are local companies with solid charitable records for donating and contributing to Milwaukee. They roast locally, hire locally and thrive locally. What has Starbucks done? Well, they are often referred to as “Starcrooks” due to the fact that they are anti-family in both the low wages they pay to workers in Third World countries and the way they treat their employees. So, STOP going to Starbucks. Patronize any of the independent coffeehouses that keep Milwaukee interesting and thriving. Sara M. Milwaukee