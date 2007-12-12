I’d like to sincerely thank your readers for recognizing me as “Best Milwaukee TV Personality” for 2007. I’m really quite humbled by that. I’ve been lucky enough to win a few awards in my 20-year stint in TV, but this is the first award voted on by viewers, so that’s a real kick for me. I never thought I’d see my name on a winners’ list that includes Milwaukee classics like Paul Cebar, Hooligans and On the Border. As for Dennis Shook’s review of the category: “Perry seems … less phony than most of his colleagues …” Stop, you’re making me blush already! Dennis, we get it: You hate TV news. Thanks for bringing it up every chance you get. Again, what matters to me is the acknowledgment of the Shepherd readers and for that, I’m grateful.
Thanks for the Votes
With warmest regards, Ted Perry Fox6 News