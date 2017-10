Barack won 'em all--Washington, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kansas, Maine. Hillary can't slow down the momentum. If she loses Virginia and Wisconsin it's over.

She should take comfort. No one could have defeated Barack Obama in this year.

Tonight I'll be at the Majestic on King Street in Madison at 5:15 discussing super delegates and other stuff. Should be fun, and that is what has been missing for seven years.

Stop the Super Delegate madness.