I Read Lisa Kaiser's article with interest. I am trying to do all I can to conserve energy. However, on a recent visit to Best Buy I counted 124 TVs that were on. I am sure I missed some others. I talked to the manager and he said that it is a marketing tool and that people wanted to see them all on. I told him I thought it was outrageous and that people really did not "want" to see all of them on. He, of course, could do nothing about it. I emailed many legislators about it saying legislation could be enacted to limit the number of TVs which could be turned on in any given store. Think of 124 multiplied by all of the Best Buys. Also, how many other stores have multiple sets running?

Kathleen Hart