Understanding Obamacare

Question: What do I need to know about healthcare.gov’s open enrollment going on right now?

Answer: Much like Medicare, the Affordable Care Act has an open enrollment period to ensure that people are responsible and get coverage before 2015. While last year’s open enrollment lasted until the end of March, this current period lasts from Nov. 15 until Feb. 15, 2015. Now is the time to compare options and find new plans. But there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, it is highly recommended to check out the new options, even if you have a healthcare.gov plan already. New plans, new insurance companies entering the marketplace this year and new tax credits mean that you may find a better deal than what you have now. It is now possible to window shop at healthcare.gov and compare options without providing personal information. And if you were eligible for a tax credit in 2014 to reduce the cost of coverage, the amount of that credit may change.

Second, small businesses and nonprofits can now use healthcare.gov to offer employees a choice between multiple plans. Workers can pick the plan that works best for them and their families.

And it has never been easier. Besides healthcare.gov, a 24/7 enrollment phone line is available, you may go directly to the insurer of choice to enroll, or you can find local help from navigators and agents who can help you pick the right plan. Keep in mind that coverage usually begins 15 days after you sign up, so plan accordingly.

While the deadline is Feb. 15 for open enrollment, those with health insurance that need to change it later in the year because of life changes can do so with a special enrollment period. Losing employer-based coverage or Medicaid, moving, having a child, getting married or a change in income are all triggers to allow you to switch plans during the year. But the best time to get it is during open enrollment, which ends on Feb. 15.

—Kevin Kane, Citizen Action of Wisconsin