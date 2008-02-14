Victory at any cost?

Bill Dixon told me that "politics ain't bean bags" and he was correct, but even politics has some rules. The Clintons have always operated as if the rules don't apply to them--especially when running behind.

Look at Florida and Michigan. They were told not to move their primary and they did. The candidates agreed not to compete in those two states--delegates won't be seated. OK so far? Hillary got more votes in Michigan possibly because hers was the only name on the ballot. And she got more votes in Florida.

I smelled a rat when she flew to Florida to a "victory" party the night of the primary. Now, sit down please because Hillary wants to claim both states! Whoa Nelly! Are you kidding? Had you made the argument months ago, you might have some shred of credibility. Not now.

And Mark Penn argues, get this, that super delegates are better positioned to decide than caucus delegates because, I'm not making this up, "Caucuses tend to attract fewer voters than primaries." Ufdah! Super delegates, anointed by the insiders, are more representative of Minnesotans than the DFL caucus attendee? Cut the horse heathers.

One more point. To keep pointing out that African-Americans support Obama suggests that it is because he is African-American. Nonsense! Blacks are the most loyal group of voters in the Democratic fold. I got 85-90 percent of the African-American votes when I ran for governor and U.S. Senate, and my pale Irish skin was not the reason.

The Clintons can't stop playing the race card. But take this to the bank: If the Superdelegates steal this nomination, there will be hell to pay.

Wisconsin Supreme Court: State Bar President Tom Basting appointed a commission to study TV ads of the two candidates running for the Supreme Court. He modestly appointed himself chair and provided the funding from the State Bar. (I've asked for the minutes of the Board of Governors approving this modest effort, and a copy of the budget, but no luck. Surprise, surprise.) Basting was apparently stung by criticism from Charlie Sykes, Bradley Foundation fellow and right-wing nut. Sykes found a contribution Basting made to a Democrat! Wow!

Basting's response? He put a WMC Board member on the panel. WMC is the problem, for heaven's sake. They want to buy the Supreme Court majority and threaten to pour millions of dollars into Gabelman's campaign from anonymous donors to defeat moderate Justice Louis Butler. Nice going, Tom Basting.

Paul Soglin braved the cold to picket WMC. The signs read: "Don't let WMC Buy Our Court." I looked but did not see the Basting Commission or Tom himself on the picket line, nor did I see them testifying in favor of public funding and disclosure of money givers. We need real reform not a do-nothing commission.