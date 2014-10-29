Vote ‘No’ on Transportation Referendum

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no x93 on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this the road-builder job-protection amendment.

The proposed amendment is an attempt to stop so-called “raids x93 on the Transportation Fund, which has been done in the past to cover shortfalls in areas of the budget, such as health care. Republicans, who rely on road-builders’ campaign contributions, responded to these “raids x93 by proposing this amendment, which would give constitutional protections to highway transportation projects. At first blush, there doesn’t seem to be any harm in this. Taxes and fees collected for transportation should be used for transportation, right? But when you dig a little deeper, you must ask yourself why we are permanently changing our state constitution to protect roads and not to protect health care, public education, the environment, the elderly or consumers. We question the Republicans’ priorities on this one, and so should you.

A better way to protect our roadways is to have a serious discussion about our genuine short- and long-term needs, adequate funding and alternatives to superhighways, such as a well-connected and well-funded public transit system. Amending the constitution to reward campaign contributors shouldn’t be part of that conversation. Vote “no x93 on this statewide referendum question.