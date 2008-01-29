Wake me when it's over!

It looked like a sleep-in at times last night in the joint session as W. persisted in reading a script called a speech. Teddy seemed to nod-off, Nancy Pelosi was struggling to keep lids parted, and even "bull" Cheney was clearly bored out of his mind. (I thought for a moment he was calling for a cognac but maybe not.)

The good news? Had they slept they would not have missed anything. Nada. Nothing. It was so bad I can't even joke about it. I think we can sum up the president's farewell with three words: Not my fault!

Did I miss anything? Yes. W. did not place a big kiss on Joe Lieberman. Apparently Joe is now John McCain's main man. Probably remained in Florida. You know. The state that stole the Gore presidency. I think McCain should name Joe as his vice-president. That way he could say he lost Florida twice--once as a Democrat, once as a Republican.

Spencer and Joe Parisi Making Policy: Given the GOP's successful efforts to stall the budget for 115 days, students did not know how much financial aid would be available. "Our students deserve better than this," said Joe Parisi and Spencer Black. Bravo! They have introduced a bill that would ensure "students would receive increases in tuition assistance at the same rate as any increase in tuition."

Good start. Now on to free college education as our nation once insisted on free K-12. Good stuff, Spencer and Joe.

You will chuckle at Robert Weitzel's excellent article, "Post-Rapture Contingency Plans." I'm reminded of one of my favorite bumper stickers: "After the Rapture Can I Have Your Car?"