Way To Go, Dennis!

When the Des Moines Register excluded some Dems from the pre-caucus debate, one could almost hear the guffaws from the top candidates and I imagined that I heard Howard Dean snoring just off stage. Imagine the Party of Wellstone, Harkin, and RFK, permitting a mega-corporation, Gannett, to determine participation in the Democratic Party debate. Well, CNBC is doing the same thing. A debate without Dennis Kucinich but Dennis, unlike Dean, was not asleep at the switch. He filed suit and a Nevada judge threatened to stop the debate unless Dennis is permitted to participate. The ruling will be appealed. Which side are you on Howard? Which side are you on.